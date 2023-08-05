Deputy Speaker inaugurates crafts’ expo in Vizianagaram

August 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Saturday said that the artisans of different States needed to be supported by all sections of the society as they would supply quality products at affordable rates in the absence of middlemen.

He formally inaugurated All India Craft Bazaar at Gurajada Kalabharati where 35 stalls were arranged by the artisans of different States, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh.

He said customers would get an opportunity to buy hand-made carpets, Kashmiri saris, brass items and the like only in such exhibitions.

Visakha Artisans’ Development Society president Mohammed Nasim and secretary Mohammed Saleem said that craft bazaar which was organised after five years in the city would continue till the end of September. Around 300 artisans of West Bengal, Odisha, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and other States would get a livelihood through this exhibition.