Deputy Executive Engineer lands in ACB net

Officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided houses and properties of Deputy Executive Engineer, AP State Warehousing Corporation, Panchayatraj Department, Visakhapatnam district, K. Tavitiraju, for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, on Friday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), ACB, Srikakulam district, B.V.S.S. Ramana Murthy said that five teams of ACB officials have simultaneously conducted searches in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. During the searches, a number of documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties worth ₹1.37 crore were unearthed. The properties were in the name of Tavitiraju and his wife. ACB officials estimate that the market value of the properties would be about ₹10 crore.

According to the officials, the documents of a house site at Chinagatyada area in Vizag city was found in his name. Tavitiraju had constructed a compound wall, a shed in the vacant site in 2019, they said. The teams also found two agricultural wet lands in Kottakki village, Ramabhadrapurarn mandal in Vizianagaram district in the name of the D.E.E.

The assets, which were found in the name of his wife, include constructed G+2 storied house at Yerragedda Colony in Vizag, apart from documents of two house sites at Rajayyapeta, Laxminagar at Rajam in Srikakulam district. The officer also purchased three agricultural dry lands at Kottakki village, Ramabhadrapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district in the name of his wife.

Officials said that ₹18,500 cash, 220 grams of gold worth ₹3.77 lakh, 2 kg silver worth ₹54,600, bank balance of ₹64,000 and post office balance of ₹2.60 lakh were found during their searches. As per the officials, Mr. Tavitiraju was appointed as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), R & B Department in 1992 and was later promoted as D.E.E in the same department.

Tavitiraju was arrested and produced before the Court. Case is under investigation