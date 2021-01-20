Deputy Executive Engineer in ACB net over ₹1.50 lakh bribe

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Deputy Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh, at the latter’s office near the PWD Grounds in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rayana Srinivasa Rao, is posted in the River Conservancy Sub-Division (Krishna Central Division) in Vijayawada. He had allegedly demanded a bribe from a man named Bhattu Vidya Sagar to accord permission for decasting of sand in the land taken on lease by the latter and forward a letter in this regard to the Mines and Geology Department.

Mr. Vidya Sagar then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against Srinivasa Rao, after which ACB sleuths laid a trap. Srinivasa Rao was allegedly arrested red-handed and a chemical examination of his hands tested positive. The engineer was arrested and will be produced before a Special Judge for ACB cases in Vijayawada.

An investigation is under progress.