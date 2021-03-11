Deputy CM’s name goes missing from voters’ list!

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas was dismayed to find that his name was missing in the electoral rolls, and, therefore, had to leave the polling station in Eluru without exercising his franchise in the municipal elections on Wednesday.
At around 11 a.m, Mr. Srinivas went to the polling station located in Sanivarapu Peta MPP School to cast his vote. Officers there searched the electoral rolls and said his name was not there in the voters’ list.
On coming to know about the issue, polling officers rushed to the booth and search the list again, but could not find the Minister’s name.
Before leaving the polling station, he directed the officials to find out how his name could go missing from the rolls.
“We are verifying and an inquiry has been ordered,” said an officer.
Polling was conducted in 216 booths under 47 wards in the Eluru Municipal Corporation. Of the total 50 wards, three were declared unanimous. As many as 171 candidates were in the fray.
