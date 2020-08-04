Deputy CM underlines need for fighting COVID-19 stigma

KADAPA/TIRUPATI

04 August 2020 23:23 IST

902 of 2,667 positive patients in Kadapa have recovered

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha stressed the need for shaping public opinion against the stigma surrounding coronavirus and building a sympathetic perspective towards patients.

Mr. Basha reviewed the health infrastructure and sanitation in designated COVID-19 facilities on Tuesday.

“Even as there is a sharp spike in the number of cases, the recovery rate of around 90% is also remarkable,” he said. Citing his example, Mr. Basha recalled how he and his family members had contracted the infection and recovered.

Of the 2,667 cases positive cases reported in Kadapa city, 902 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 29 persons were discharged from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) after they were tested negative on Tuesday.

The recovered patients includes 25 from Chittoor, three from Kadapa and one from Anantapur district. As many as 377 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Similarly, 24 patients were discharged from the District COVID-19 Hospital in Ruia campus. “The patients have been fully recovered and tested negative,” said in-charge Superintendent Nageswara Rao and Covid nodal officer Subba Rao.

SVIMS launches helpline

Meanwhile, the SVIMS has launched a helpline to address the grievances pertaining to poor communication on the health status of patients.

“People can dial 0877-228 6388 (State COVID desk), 8333924682 (COVID patient information) or 0877-228 7777 (SVIMS main exchange) to get the details about the patients’ health and admission position.