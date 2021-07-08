Deputy CM orders probe into death of woman, newborn

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2021 02:08 IST

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani on Wednesday directed the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer to submit a report on the death of a pregnant woman who died during childbirth while being transported in a ‘doli’ from her remote village of Giduthuru to a hospital in the mandal headquarters of G. Madugula. The woman’s newborn too did not survive.

Taking a strong view of the incident, Ms. Srivani directed the PO to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Korra Janaki (25) delivered her baby while being shifted from Giduthuru village to a hospital in G. Madugula recently. Both the mother and the newborn died before they could reach the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Ms. Srivani said that information on pregnant women living in Agency villages that lack road accessibility should be gathered in advance and they should be shifted to the hospitals much before the expected delivery date. She said that a permanent plan was being made to end the problem of carrying pregnant women in dolis in the Agency areas.

ITDA PO R. Gopalakrishna said that all measures were being taken to prevent infant and maternal mortality. He appointed Additional DM & HO to conduct a probe into the incident. A meeting would be organised with medical officers, 108 ambulance officials and feeder ambulance operators on July 9. A meeting would also be conducted with CPDOs on the provision of accommodation and ICDS services to pregnant women in the Agency areas.