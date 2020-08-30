Deputy CM orders inquiry into Excise official’s harassment

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has ordered an inquiry into a complaint of harassment lodged by a Sub-Inspector posted in the Excise and Prohibition Department, here on Sunday.

Chandra Mani, an SI posted in the Excise department at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, had lodged a complaint with the local police accusing her immediate senior officer Chenna Reddy, a Circle Inspector, of repeatedly harassing and humiliating her. She alleged that she was going through severe mental agony due to the harassment at the workplace.

Mr. Narayanaswamy, who holds the Excise and Prohibition portfolio, took note of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“I have directed officials to conduct a probe. We will not spare anyone found crossing the line. The Circle Inspector will face action if the allegations are found to be true,” the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government would not tolerate such incidents of harassment.