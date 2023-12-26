ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CM inaugurates ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in Tirupati

December 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy play badminton at the inauguration of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said that the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports event will help in identifying talent in the youth and allow them to excel in their respective fields.

He inaugurated the event organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), here on Tuesday, in the presence of city Mayor R. Sireesha, Deputy Mayors B. Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana, Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha, among others.

The Minister unveiled the mascot, the logo, unfurled the national flag and also the event flag at the inauguration.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the aim was to involve the youth in sports and expose them to national and international forums. He recalled that the Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy had already conducted the national-level Kabaddi tournament last year.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy said that this initiative is aimed at promoting the talents of local youth. District Sports Officer Sayyed Saheb, international badminton player Srujana and others were present.

