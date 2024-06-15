GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan vows to do his best for Andhra Pradesh

Whether it is creating basic amenities in villages, ensuring drinking water supply in rural areas, catering to the needs of panchayats, or tackling environmental issues, the departments assigned help serve people better, he says

Published - June 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan has promised to focus on creating basic amenities in the villages and drinking water supply, and says that he is happy that the departments (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment and Science and Technology) assigned to him provide him scope to get closer to the people.

“I have been in active politics since 2008, and have extensively toured the Telugu States. Starting before the 2019 elections, I studied the problems faced by the people in great detail and acquired a thorough understanding of the issues to be dealt with in the three regions of the State. Now, I got the chance to serve the masses,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said in a press release on June 15 (Saturday).

Mr. Kalyan said the problems were diverse from the Agency areas in Visakhapatnam district to the Godavari delta and Rayalaseema, and he had realised that rural development was just only a slogan. Nothing could be more painful than women having to travel long distances on foot to fetch a pot of drinking water, he observed.

‘Diversion of funds’

Another major issue to be looked into was large-scale diversion of funds devolved to the Gram Panchayats (GPs), and deprivation of the powers of sarpanches. They were reduced to figureheads with no real power needed to develop the rural landscape.

Further, Mr. Kalyan said environment protection was one of the primary objectives of the JSP, and that the damage caused to the environment by industrial development ought to be minimal.

Green energy

The Deputy Chief Minister said he would strive to promote green energy projects, and protect the forests with due focus on conserving forest wealth such as red sandalwood, and the ecologically fragile mangroves.

“Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh and myself will do our best for the good of the State,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

