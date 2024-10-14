GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launches Palle Panduga in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

The works being taken up in 13,326 villages across the State are mostly roads and water conservation structures, which will be executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

Published - October 14, 2024 03:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna District Collector D. K. Balaji presenting a memento to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the inaugural of Palle Panduga in Kankipadu Mandal of Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation for 30,000 development works being taken up in 13,326 villages as part of PallePanduga at Punadipadu in Kankipadu Mandal of Krishna district on Monday (October 14). 

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan after unveiling a plaque for the construction of a development work as part of Palle Panduga at the Community Health Centre at Punadipadu village in Kankipadu Mandal of Krishna district on Monday (October 14). | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Resolutions to undertake those works at an estimated cost of ₹4,500 crore were passed in all 13,326 villages on August 23, 2024 which won a world record for the largest number of village meetings (grama sabhas) held on a single day.

The works, mostly roads and water conservation structures, will be executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In Kankipadu, 11 cement roads are going to be laid at a cost of ₹95.15 lakh and a compound wall is being built around the Punadipadu Community Health Center costing ₹54 lakh and two cement roads costing ₹52 lakh laid in the village.

Minister for Excise and Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, MLAs Bode Prasad, Varla Kumar Raja, Kagitha Krishna Prasad and Venigandla Ramu were among those present.

