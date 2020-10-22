Deputy Chief Minister paid tributes to police martyrs

ELURU

22 October 2020 00:21 IST

541 policemen contracted COVID in West Godavari, says SP

Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) paid tributes to police personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty at the Police Commemoration Day programme here on Wednesday.

DIG K.V. Mohan Rao, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik and other officials placed wreaths at the martyr’s pylon and expressed condolences to the family members.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said 541 police personnel contracted COVID-19 and were provided treatment in various hospitals. Many of them resumed duties after recovery, Mr. Naik said.

Police officers took out rallies and organised condolence meetings at Jangareddygudem, Narsapuram, Eluru, Kovvur and Polavaram sub-divisions in the district.

In Krishna district

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and other officers recalled the services of 15 police personnel, who died while discharging their duties at the Police Commemoration Day programme at the parade ground at Machilipatnam.

Police will organise webinars, essay writing and elocution competitions, police open houses, band shows, unity run and rallies and pay tributes to the policemen, the SP said.

The officers will conduct grievance meetings to solve the problems, if any, of the police families, Mr. Babu added.