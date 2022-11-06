Deputy Chief Minister launches paddy procurement in kharif season in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Sunday launched paddy procurement in the present kharif season in the State at China Tadepalli village in West Godavari district.

In an interaction with the farmers after inaugurating Rythu Bharosa Kendra here, Mr. Satyanarayana has said that payment for the paddy procured would be made in the stipulated time.

The State government is offering ₹1,530 as Minimum Support Price for normal paddy and ₹1,545 for A grade paddy per quintal.

“Many States are studying the functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras in Andhra Pradesh. The paddy procurement is being done under the aegis of the RBKs,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Joint Collector J.V. Murali has said that the entire paddy crop being grown in the district was registered on the e-crop system. The crop registered on the e-crop system would only be procured by the State government, he said.