Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan proposes rehabilitation before removing encroachments along Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada

GOLLAPROLU (KAKINADA)

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that he would soon propose a rehabilitation plan for those who settled along the banks of Budameru rivulet before initiating any action against them. Mr. Pawan Kalyan was in Pithapuram Assembly constituency to inspect the flood along the Yeleru reservoir’s catchment and command area in Kakinada district.

Speaking to the media in Gollaprolu mandal, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said, “I will hold talks with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to propose my idea of preparing a rehabilitation plan before finalising an action plan to remove the encroachments along the banks of Budameru.” “Initially, we will come up with a rehabilitation plan before serving notices on the encroachers. Later, an action plan will be implemented to prevent future floods in Budameru,” he added.

