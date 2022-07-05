Dept. test results posted on APPSC website

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the results of objective type papers pertaining to the departmental tests of May-2022 session held between June 20 to 25.

The Commission has also placed on its website the results of Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) held on June 13 and 14 at five district centres for the employees of village and ward secretariats i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in P.R. and R.D Department, Village Revenue Officer Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in Revenue Department, employees who are appointed on compassionate ground in all HoDs/Directorates/AP Secretariat and May 12, 2014 and Compassionate VROs/in service VRAs.