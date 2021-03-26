Andhra Pradesh

Dept. of Posts launches ‘Five Star Village’ scheme

The Department of Posts has launched a campaign to promote all postal products and services available at village-level under ‘Five Star Village’ scheme.

The campaign is aimed at ensuring a minimum of 100 households covered under Savings/ Recurring Account/Time Deposit/Monthly Income Scheme/ Senior Citizen Saving Scheme/ National Savings Certificate/ Kisan Vikas Patra/ , Sukanya Samridhi Account/ Public Provident Fund/ (Post Office Savings Account linked IPPB , Postal Life Insurance/ /Rural Postal Life Insurance Policy and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana/ Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

To monitor the progress of the scheme, K.Sandhya Rani, IPoS Member (Banking & DBT) Postal Service Board, Department of Posts, visited the Perali branch post office under Tenali division on Thursday and declared the village as a ‘Five Star’ village.

She interacted with villagers and said that as per the mandate given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Posts was providing various digital services such as AEPS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System) through IPPB/mobile banking/Internet banking/ATM card service and insurance service through the Prime Minister Jan Suraksha Schemes (PMJJBY/PMSBY) with low premium.

Passbooks distributed

Ms. Sandhya distributed passbooks to customers and requested them to utilise the services. Postmaster General,Vijayawada Region, T.M Sreelatha, Director Postal Services Headquarters K. Chandra Sekhar, APMG, APCO K. Sudheer Babu and others were present.

