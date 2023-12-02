Depression triggers wet spell in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

December 02, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Light to moderate rain lashed different parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The wet spell began early morning in Nellore and other parts of SPSR Nellore district, continuing through the day. The sky remained overcast in neighbouring Prakasam district, where rainfall occurred in and around Darsi.

A control room was opened at the Nellore Collectorate and special officers were deputed to coastal mandals to monitor the situation. People in need of help could call 1077. Rural water supply department also announced a toll free number 18004256488 to address drinking water-related issues during the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Indian Meterological Department (IMD) issued a red alert indicating heavy rainfall activity in the region on Sunday and Monday. ‘‘Very heavy rainfall is likely on December 3 and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected on December 4 and 5,” it said. The IMD asked fishermen from the region to not venture into the sea from December 2 to 5.

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved towards the west-northwest with a speed of 17 kmph; it lay over 540 km southeast of Nellore, 650 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 650 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

Darsi recorded a maximum rainfall of 29.5 mm followed by Manabolu 12 mm, Sydapuram 11 mm, Nellore 10.2 mm, Brahmadevam 9.5 mm, Navooru 7 mm, Ashapuram 6.75 mm, Podalakur 6 mm, Atmakur and Krishnapatnam 3 mm each.

