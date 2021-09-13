Depression over bay moves towards Odisha

Rains likely for two days in East Godavari and North Andhra

The low pressure area over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. It is very likely to move west northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 2-3 days, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, on Sunday evening.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts till Monday morning. Heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts till Monday morning. Thereafter, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts till September 14.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few other places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and over south coastal A.P. during the same time.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr, is likely along and off north A.P. coast and Yanam on September 13 and 14. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further intimation.