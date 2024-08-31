Depression may bring more rain to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh

The depression, which lay centred over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to move northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam (A.P.) and Gopalpur (Odisha), close to Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (August 31- September 1), according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ADVERTISEMENT

The system was moving at the speed of 8 kmph as of Saturday morning.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, was likely. The rainfall activity would gradually come down from Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many areas in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received widespread rain. The wet spell would continue till the system crossed the coast, the IMD said.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, S. Rayavaram in Anakapalli district received the highest rainfall of 72 mm, followed by Atchutapuram 68 mm. Many areas received more than 30 mm rainfall. Visakhapatnam city received 53 mm rainfall.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, was likely over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal (along North Coastal A.P.) till Sunday morning.

The sea condition would be rough to very rough during the landfall period. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday. There were chances of water logging in the low-lying areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.