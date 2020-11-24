Depression likely tointensify

Rain likely at many places over south coastal A.P.

The low pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Monday and lay over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, 550 km off Puducherry coast and 590 km off Chennai coast.

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 25 afternoon.

Under the influence of this system, rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places over south coastal A.P. with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rain or thundershowers likely to occur at one or two places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over coastal A.P. and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal A.P.on November 25.

Rain or thundershowers likely to occur at most places over coastal A.P. with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal AP and with isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal AP and Yanam on November 26.

Rain or thundershowers likely to occur at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places south coastal A.P. and rain or thundershowers likely to occur at a few places over north coastal AP and Yanam on November 27, according to a special bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Squally weather with wind speed of 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining South A.P. coast on November 24.

Squally weather with wind speed of 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr is very likely over adjoining west-central Bay along and off south Andhra Pradesh (Nellore and Prakasam districts) on November 25.

The sea condition will be high over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast and very rough along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 24 and 25.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between November 23 and 25. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea areas. Distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam and Nizampatnam ports. Distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) with section signal number - IV kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.