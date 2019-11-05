Depression forms in Bay, light rain likely

A depression that has formed over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea lay centered about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 1,000 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwest wards initially and then north-north westwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at isolated places over coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam till November 10. The Cyclone Warning Centre has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh till Wednesday evening.

The Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizamapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports were asked to hoist distant cautionary signal no. 1 and Kakinada and Gangavaram ports would hoist DC signal no. 1 with section signal no.3.