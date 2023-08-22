Depressed by boyfriend’s death, nursing student hangs self in Yanam

August 22, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - YANAM

Upset by the death of her boyfriend, A 22-year-old nursing student Meesala Mounika allegedly ended her life in the early hours of August 21 in Yanam town. In June, Ms. Mounika’s boyfriend reportedly ended his life by self-immolation as he was addicted to drinking.

Later, Ms. Mounka reportedly slipped into depression, dropped out of her college and lived with her boyfriend’s memorabilia kept in her living room. She reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a fan in her relatives’ house in Yanam, according to the police.

Yanam SP R. Ragunayagam told The Hindu on Tuesday; “The apparent reason that drove Ms. Mounika to end her life is believed to be ‘depression’ since the death of her boyfriend. A case has been registered and investigation is on”.

Those who are struggling with suicidal tendencies could dial Yanam police at +91- 413-2324800.