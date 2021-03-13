Depositors stage protest in front of Nuzvid’s Amaravathi Society

They demanded immediate repayment of the money.

Customers of Amaravathi Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, Nuzvid, staged a dharna in front of the Society’s office on Saturday, demanding to repay their amount.

The depositors, who applied for repayment of their savings in the last couple of days, staged a protest before the office, when the society failed to repay the deposits. They demanded immediate repayment of the money. Later, they filed a complaint with the Nuzvid police.

Following the directions of DSP B. Srinivasulu, police registered a case and launched a hunt for the society chairman, directors and the members.

“We are trying to find out how much amount has been deposited in the society and how much has been misused. Police are trying to contact the depositors as well as the society members. The situation at the society’s office is under control,” said Nuzvid CI M.V. Narayana. The case is under investigation, the DSP added.