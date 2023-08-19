Deportation of Telugu students: Jagan orders probe

August 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

In response to the reported deportation of some Telugu students from the United States due to alleged procedural discrepancies in Visa documentation and other legal matters, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials concerned to initiate an inquiry into the matter, according to a release.

Highlighting the deportations of students from the State, by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities upon arrival at U.S. airports, Venkat S. Medapati, Adviser to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and president of APNRT Society, announced the establishment of a help centre to address this issue, in a statement here on Saturday.

Mr. Venkat said the Chief Minister was actively addressing the matter and would communicate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to resolve the situation. He emphasised that all affected students possessed valid U.S. visas for pursuing higher education, and underlined the importance of safeguarding their academic prospects.

Acknowledging that a valid U.S. visa did not guarantee entry into the country, Mr. Venkat advised students to be prepared to answer questions from CBP officers during immigration at U.S. ports of entry. He recommended carrying documentation related to financial proof, knowledge of U.S. immigration laws, details about the university and course of study, and other pertinent information.

For those students who had been deported, Mr. Venkat directed them to seek assistance from APNRT Society, a specialised entity offering overseas education admission and counseling services. He cautioned against falling for misleading promises from certain education consultants and agencies, urging students to opt for reputable organisations.

He clarified that U.S. law required all individuals entering the country to undergo inspection by CBP officers at ports of entry. He suggested that some students might have given unsatisfactory answers during their interviews, leading CBP officers to suspect potential violations of U.S. immigration laws, especially with regard to financial proof and admission documentation.

Students in need of assistance could reach out to APNRT Society’s helpline numbers, +91 863 2340678 and +91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp), available 24/7. They can also utilize the email addresses info@apnrts.com and helpline@apnrts.com.

The current estimate is that 21 Telugu students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had been affected. APNRT Society was actively working to determine the exact number of affected students and gather their details, as directed by the Chief Minister.