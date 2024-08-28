GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deployment of Special Protection Force first among recommendations sent by Andhra doctors’ body to National Task Force

Published - August 28, 2024 06:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association (APGDA), comprising 10,000 doctors, has sent a list of nine recommendations to the National Task Force to improve facilities for doctors.

The task force was established as per the directions of the Supreme Court to work out ways to improve security for medical professionals.

The first among the APGDA’s demands is deployment of Special Protection Force on hospital premises, as in Telangana. The police should verify credentials of the security personnel deployed on the premises and give them a uniform.

Renovations of duty rooms of students and faculty members and upgrade to facilities such as installation of more washrooms on the premises have to be taken up in consultation with the medical college faculty. Budget for these developments has to be sanctioned by the State government, the association said.

Other recommendations

A committee has to be formed with junior doctors and faculty members for regular upgrade of facilities, repairs and monitoring of security situation from time to time. All nearby police stations should be directed to patrol the area at night. All CCTV cameras should function properly with backup up to three months, and the hospital premises should be properly lit.

Women junior doctors and faculty members on night duty have to be accompanied by women security guards during inter-department rounds. A dedicated helpline has to be set up for emergency situations. All works proposed should be placed under green channel to facilitate smooth flow of funds for the above-mentioned repairs and new installations on timely basis.

The same points were also forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Director of Public Health and Director of Secondary Health in the State.

