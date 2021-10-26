Deploy Central forces for Badvel bypoll: BJP

Party delegation led by Veerraju meets Election Observer

Alleging intimidation of its party cadre ahead of the bypoll to the Badvel Assembly constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have sought deployment of Central forces to ensure a free and fair election.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, along with the party leaders, met Election Observer Bishma Kumar at the R&B Guest House here on Monday and expressed fear that conducting the by-election in the absence of Central forces would lead to one-sided result in favor of the ruling YSRCP.

After the meeting with the Election Observer, BJP leaders including national secretary Satyakumar, State in-charge Sunil Deodar, Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh and former Minister C. Adinarayana Reddy addressed the media.

They said that a team of BJP leaders already met the officials of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi, following which 15 platoons of paramilitary forces would be deployed for Badvel bypoll. They demanded that the local police in Kadapa —from Sub-Inspector to Deputy SP level— be barred from election duties.

They accused the YSRCP leaders of trying to manipulate the bypoll by influencing the voters through gram and ward volunteers.

“Some police personnel are intimidating the BJP cadre in Badvel to appease the ruling party,” the BJP leaders alleged.

“The State government has done nothing worthwhile for the development of the constituency. Why have Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stayed away from campaigning for the YSRCP candidate in Badvel?” Mr Veerraju asked.