Dependents of ESI insured COVID-19 victims to get relief

The ESI Corporation has approved the 'ESIC COVID-19 Relief Scheme' to provide succour to the families of ESI insured persons, who died due to COVID-19. The scheme provides relief amounting to 90% of the average daily wages of the insured person, split among all the dependents of the insured person, in case of his/her death due to COVID-19.

The relief shall be paid monthly directly to the bank accounts of the dependents.

The scheme shall be effective for a period of two years from March 24, 2020. At least 70 days of contribution in respect of the insured person should have been paid/payable during a period of maximum one year, immediately preceding the diagnosis of COVID-19 disease, resulting in death, for the dependents to be entitled to the relief. The insured person, who died due to COVID-19, must have been registered on the ESIC online portal at least three months prior to the date of diagnosis of COVID-19, resulting in his/her death, according to Jose Martin, in-charge Deputy Director, ESI Corporation, Sub Regional Office, Visakhapatnam.

The claim, made in the prescribed claim forms (available at the nearest branch office of ESIC) along with COVID-19 positive report (original/attested copy) and death certificate (original), should be submitted to the nearest Branch Office. Proof of age and identity of the dependents shall be given by means of Aadhaar or birth certificate issued by the competent authority.