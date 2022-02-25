Departmental tests in A.P. from March 4

The departmental tests of the November 2021 session are scheduled to be held from March 4 to 9 in all district centres across the State.

A statement issued by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday said a total of 87,763 candidates have applied for the tests and they can download their hall tickets from the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in from February 25 to March 9, the last day of the examinations.