Departmental test on April 26
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct on April 26 the Departmental Test Special Session for Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (female), Grade-III/ANM, Grade-III working in Village/Ward Secretariat.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.