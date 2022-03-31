Andhra Pradesh

Departmental test on April 26

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct on April 26 the Departmental Test Special Session for Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (female), Grade-III/ANM, Grade-III working in Village/Ward Secretariat.


