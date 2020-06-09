Departmental action mooted against woman doctor

District Medical and Health Officer P. Penchalaiah on Monday said that based on complaints by public, departmental action would be initiated against P. Anitha Rani, the medical officer of the primary health centre at Penumuru. The DMHO was also critical of the allegations of the doctor against senior district officials.

At a press meet here, the DMHO said that Dr. Anitha Rani stopped attending emergency medical services at the PHC on March 22 (Janata Curfew), insisting that only COVID-19 cases would be attended to. Some local people complained to the district authorities against her in this regard. She then lodged a police complaint that some villagers had intimidated her, threatening to post some objectionable content in social media, the DMHO said. Later, the doctor made allegations against some senior officials, contending injustice to her.

The DMHO said her service record showed that several public complaints were filed against her earlier in the places where she worked in the State.

Dr. Penchalaiah said that a few days ago Dr. Anitha Rani was posted to the TB wing in Chittoor on deputation. Considering her fresh allegations, departmental action would be initiated against her, he added.

SP reacts

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar told the media that it was not true that the police had not responded properly to her complaint earlier. He said that criminal cases were registered against the accused named in her complaint under IPC sections and SC/ST (POA) Act.