Andhra Pradesh

Departmental action mooted against woman doctor

Public complained against her, says Chittoor DMHO

District Medical and Health Officer P. Penchalaiah on Monday said that based on complaints by public, departmental action would be initiated against P. Anitha Rani, the medical officer of the primary health centre at Penumuru. The DMHO was also critical of the allegations of the doctor against senior district officials.

At a press meet here, the DMHO said that Dr. Anitha Rani stopped attending emergency medical services at the PHC on March 22 (Janata Curfew), insisting that only COVID-19 cases would be attended to. Some local people complained to the district authorities against her in this regard. She then lodged a police complaint that some villagers had intimidated her, threatening to post some objectionable content in social media, the DMHO said. Later, the doctor made allegations against some senior officials, contending injustice to her.

The DMHO said her service record showed that several public complaints were filed against her earlier in the places where she worked in the State.

Dr. Penchalaiah said that a few days ago Dr. Anitha Rani was posted to the TB wing in Chittoor on deputation. Considering her fresh allegations, departmental action would be initiated against her, he added.

SP reacts

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar told the media that it was not true that the police had not responded properly to her complaint earlier. He said that criminal cases were registered against the accused named in her complaint under IPC sections and SC/ST (POA) Act.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:18:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/departmental-action-mooted-against-woman-doctor/article31782902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY