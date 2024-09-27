Department restructured ahead of new excise policy in Andhra Pradesh

The government has restructured the excise department and restored its original powers to act on liquor policy, on Thursday (September 26, 2024). In fact, the previous YSRCP government created a Special Enforcement Bureau and delegated enforcement powers of the Excise department to it.

Now, the present government, just before bringing a new Excise Policy, has removed the powers vested with SEB and empowered the Excise department.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary of Excise department promulgated two ordinances pertaining to it on Thursday.