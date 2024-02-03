Department of IB established in SCERT office

February 03, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Saturday established the Department of International Baccalaureate (IB) on the fourth floor of its office, subsequent to the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Andhra Pradesh Government and Switzerland-based IB for introducing the IB curriculum in the State-run schools.

Principal secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash inaugurated the new wing of the SCERT, while Commissioner, S. Suresh Kumar, formally opened the curriculum, assessment, planning and training and other sections of the new branch.

Later, the IB delegation led by its chief education officer, director of education innovation, Anton Beguin, had elaborate interactive sessions with the heads of various departments under the school education wing. The delegation was also part of a three-day workshop that highlighted the key aspects of the reforms ushered in by the government in the school education sector.

Commissioner, Board of Intermediate Education, Sourav Gaur, State Project Officer of Samagra Shiksha, Srinivasa Rao, Director Mid-Day-Meal, Shobhika, and others attended the conference.

The State’s plan is to first introduce the IB syllabus for students of Class 1 from the academic year 2025-26 and as they get promoted to the next classes, learn the upgraded lessons, making IB a part of all classes in government schools by 2035. Ultimately, IB syllabus would be taught to students of Class 12 in 2037.

