DEOs told to prepare students well for supplementary exams

April 21, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students of ‘High School Plus’ have secured 28% and 34% pass percentage in the first and second year respectively of the Intermediate Public Examinations Examinations-2024, the results of which were announced recently.

The poor result is despite best efforts by the School Education Department to improve standards. As part of the government decision to establish a junior college exclusively for girls in every mandal in the State, 294 existing high schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) were upgraded into ‘High School Plus’ (junior colleges) in the State. Courses based on the local requirement — MPC, Bi.P.C and CEC with 40 students in each group, was introduced in the academic year 2022-23.

Subject teachers were appointed in these schools to ensure quality education, but the students did not fare well in their final examinations. Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, has directed the Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) to equip the students adequately for the supplementary exams scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 1, 2024.

Mr. Suresh Kumar directed the education officers to ensure that special summer coaching classes are conducted for the failed students and also for those who scored less marks, with focus on mathematics, physics, botany, zoology and chemistry. Classes would be held from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. at High School Plus (junior colleges), including on Sundays and holidays.

They have been asked to prepare group-wise and subject-wise lists of failed students, contact and motivate them and their parents for attending the special coaching classes, engage experts and junior lecturers to put together a timetable, conduct daily tests and emphasise on improvement in areas where students are weak.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that since students face stress during exam preparation, counselling and motivational classes should be conducted at regular intervals, and instructed the headmasters to send their daily attendance and performance evaluation by 5 p.m. every day.

