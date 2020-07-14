Deodhar condemns attack on party leader in Vizianagaram

VIJAYAWADA

14 July 2020 23:48 IST

YSR Congress workers warned; CM urged to take action

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar has reacted to the attack on party leader Kalla Narayana Rao in Vizianagaram. He twitted that the leader was attacked by YSRCP goons just because he was serving the people of his locality.

“YSRCP workers better refrain from such acts. I expect strong and impartial action by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan too condemned the attack.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the victim, who was contesting as the BJP-JSP joint candidate in the Vizianagaram corporation elections, was attacked while he was getting sanitation works done in his division limits as social responsibility.

Not ready to be cowed down, the BJP leader continued to work, by directly participating in the cleanliness drive for which he and his family members were also attacked. Despite a police complaint, no action was taken against anyone. Mr. Pawan Kalyan demanded that the DGP order a probe into the attack and bring the culprits to book. He said the Home Minister and the district in-charge Minister owe an explanation to the people.

Stating that sanitary conditions in the region were dismal, the JSP president said if the government was unable to do its duty properly, it should allow people who were contributing to the cause to work without any hurdles

MLC stages protest

In Vizianagaram, MLC P.V.N. Madhav urged SP B. Rajakumari to take stern action on the perpetrators. Jana Sena leader Tyada Ramakrishna Rao also urged the police to act swiftly. Ms. Rajakumari asked the officers to launch an investigation and arrest the perpetrators. As many as 20 persons were reportedly involved in the incident.