Deodhar accuses YSRCP govt. of diverting Central funds

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State government of diverting Central fund to the tune of ₹500 crore sanctioned for the development of Tirupati as a ‘Smart City’.
BJP national secretary and State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar squarely blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the alleged diversion of fund and said that the YSRCP government had no qualms in siphoning off the funds sanctioned for the development of the city.
Mr. Deodhar, who has been camping for the byelection to the Tirupati parliamentary consituency, participated in the campaign for the municipal elections on Sunday.
He took part in the elctioneering for BJP candidate for the 29th ward (Nehru Nagar) Kondeti Ratna and appealed to the voters to strengthen the party’s hands.
“The YSRCP is neck deep in corruption. Even as the Centre has sanctioned ₹500 crore for the development of Tirupati, the YSRCP government diverted it and did not spend a single rupee as intended,” he alleged.
‘High-handed behavior’
Referring to the only eleven nominations filed on behalf of the BJP – Jana Sena alliance, Mr. Deodhar blamed it on the high-handed behaviour of the ruling party workers, who he said had prevented the alliance candidates from filing nominations.
Mr. Deodhar also took potshots at the TDP. “Having lost the support of the people, the TDP now is fighting to get at least the second or third position,” he said.
