ADVERTISEMENT

DEO orders probe into alleged ill-treatment of students in Andhra Pradesh school

September 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - GUDIVADA

The Hindu Bureau

District Education Officer (DEO) of Krishna district Tahera Sultana has ordered a probe into the alleged ill-treatment of students at Sri Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation High School in Gudivada town.

It was alleged that the school management was allotting works for students in the institution and ill-treating them. Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, DEO Tahera Sultana said an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations. 

“We will record the statements of the students, parents, staff and the headmistress of the school. Action will be taken based on the enquiry report,” Ms. Tahera said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the Krishna district DEO to submit a report on the allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US