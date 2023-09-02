HamberMenu
DEO orders probe into alleged ill-treatment of students in Andhra Pradesh school

September 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - GUDIVADA

The Hindu Bureau

District Education Officer (DEO) of Krishna district Tahera Sultana has ordered a probe into the alleged ill-treatment of students at Sri Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation High School in Gudivada town.

It was alleged that the school management was allotting works for students in the institution and ill-treating them. Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, DEO Tahera Sultana said an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations. 

“We will record the statements of the students, parents, staff and the headmistress of the school. Action will be taken based on the enquiry report,” Ms. Tahera said.

Meanwhile, A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the Krishna district DEO to submit a report on the allegations.

