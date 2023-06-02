ADVERTISEMENT

DEO, MEO injured in car accident in SSS district

June 02, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - MADAKASIRA (SSS DT.)

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

The official car of Sri Sathya Sai District Education Officer Meenakshi damaged after it hit a tree on the roadside at Madakasira on Thursday afternoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Education Officer (DEO) Uppara Meenakshi and Agali Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Mr. Gopal were injured after the official car they were travelling in hit a tree on the roadside on the outskirts of Madakasira town in the Sri Sathya Sai District, on Thursday afternoon. Both the officers were out of danger but Ms. Meenakshi fractured her knee which required surgey, said the Anantapur DEO M. Sairam. The car which met with the accident was being driven by a new driver who reportedly dozed off at around 2 p.m. which led to the vehicle veering to its right and hitting a tree. Mr. Gopal was given first-aid and sent home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US