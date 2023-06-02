HamberMenu
DEO, MEO injured in car accident in SSS district

June 02, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - MADAKASIRA (SSS DT.)

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla
The official car of Sri Sathya Sai District Education Officer Meenakshi damaged after it hit a tree on the roadside at Madakasira on Thursday afternoon.

The official car of Sri Sathya Sai District Education Officer Meenakshi damaged after it hit a tree on the roadside at Madakasira on Thursday afternoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Education Officer (DEO) Uppara Meenakshi and Agali Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Mr. Gopal were injured after the official car they were travelling in hit a tree on the roadside on the outskirts of Madakasira town in the Sri Sathya Sai District, on Thursday afternoon. Both the officers were out of danger but Ms. Meenakshi fractured her knee which required surgey, said the Anantapur DEO M. Sairam. The car which met with the accident was being driven by a new driver who reportedly dozed off at around 2 p.m. which led to the vehicle veering to its right and hitting a tree. Mr. Gopal was given first-aid and sent home.

