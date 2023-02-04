ADVERTISEMENT

Dental students take out cancer awareness rally in Srikakulam

February 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Dental students taking out a cancer awareness rally in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sree Sai Dental College and Research Institute’s students organised a rally in Srikakulam on Saturday to create awareness among people about cancer on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

They distributed pamphlets to the people during the rally conducted between 7 Road junction to Day and Night junction in the town. College Principal Krishna Prasad said that oral cancers were curable with the availability of advanced technology in all hospitals. He said that healthy food habits would prevent oral cancers which were causing untold miseries to patients.

