HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dental students take out cancer awareness rally in Srikakulam

February 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Dental students taking out a cancer awareness rally in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Dental students taking out a cancer awareness rally in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sree Sai Dental College and Research Institute’s students organised a rally in Srikakulam on Saturday to create awareness among people about cancer on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

They distributed pamphlets to the people during the rally conducted between 7 Road junction to Day and Night junction in the town. College Principal Krishna Prasad said that oral cancers were curable with the availability of advanced technology in all hospitals. He said that healthy food habits would prevent oral cancers which were causing untold miseries to patients.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / cancer / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.