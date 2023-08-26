HamberMenu
Dental practitioners introduced to new technologies at workshop

August 26, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Sai Dental College and Research Institute-Srikakulam director T.B.V. Raju on Saturday said that faculty members and students should evince interest in understanding the new technologies and therapies being widely used to treat patients.

The college organised a workshop for nearly 100 dental practitioners and professors in Clear Aligner therapy, a new modality of orthodontic treatment.

Principal of the college P. Krishna Prasad and Orthodontics department head Dr. Navya explained the procedures in usage of new technology and therapies.

Andhra Pradesh / dentistry

