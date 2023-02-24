HamberMenu
Denizens take out rally on 893rd birthday of Tirupati

Saint Ramanuja laid the foundation stone for the Govindaraja Swamy temple on February 24, 1130

February 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
Denizens taking out a rally near the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday, marking the 893rd birthday of the city.

The old town of Tirupati comprising two concentric layers of four streets surrounding the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple wore a festive look as the denizens celebrated the 893 rd birthday of the township on Febaruary 24 (Friday).

It was on February 24, 1130 that Saint Ramanuja laid the foundation stone for the Govindaraja Swamy temple and consecrated the idol of the presiding deity there. It was also on the same day that he had formed a residential settlement (Agraharam) near the shrine for the priests rendering services at the Tirumala temple.

Commemorating the occasion, the denizens took out a rally on the outer streets surrounding the temple, known today as G. Car Street, Netaji Road, Beri Street and Gandhi Road.

Legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who was instrumental in finding out the inscription that carries a mention of the consecration of the temple, led the rally, along with Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav. The streets were decorated with saffron festoons, mango leaves and plantain trees.

The native residents of the four streets poured turmeric water at the feet of the participants, while religious scholars chanted hymns. Several artistes in the attire of emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya, Sri Venkateswara among others joined the procession.

Representatives of Mutts and religious institutions associated with the Tirumala shrine also took part in the rally.

