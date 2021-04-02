Denizens remain indoors as heatwave sweeps Prakasam, Nellore districts

Mercury levels go beyond 40° Celsius

Denizens had a harrowing time as the maximum day temperature soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius in several places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Nellore city and Ongole recorded the maximum day temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius.

Kavali town registered 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to the data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum day temperatures remained 5 to 6 degree Celsius above the average normal, a report issued by the IMD said, adding that the heatwave is likely continue for the next 48 hours.

The roads wore a deserted look as the people remained indoors for most part of the day in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Bypoll campaign hit

The heatwave disrupted the ongoing campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection as the political parties contesting in the four Assembly segments of Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurpeta and Venkatagiri deferred their campaign to evening.

People were seen venturing out carrying umbrellas. The cool drink and tender coconut vendors did brisk business as their shops received a good number of customers.