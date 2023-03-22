Denizens make beeline for markets on Ugadi eve to buy festival essentials

March 22, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A joyous spirit prevailed in the city on the eve of Ugadi on Tuesday as people thronged markets and shopping centres to buy festival essentials.

Marketplaces such as Besant Road, One Town, Kaleswara Rao market, Vastralata and Patamata were abuzz with activity right from Tueday morning as people flocked there to purchase the ingredients of the traditional Ugadi pachhadi.

Vendors lined the narrow, busy lanes of the markets with sacks of neem flowers, raw mangoes, tamarind and jaggery, which comprise the main components of the concoction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denizens were seen bargaining with vendors over the steep asking prices for flowers and vegetables. In some cases, the prices doubled towards the end of day. While the price of a raw mango was around ₹10 in the morning, it was being sold for ₹20 by evening. Same was the case with neem flowers. A small bunch of flowers was sold for ₹15 to ₹20.

Prices of flowers at the Rajiv Gandhi Flower Market went through the roof. The traders said the prices of some flower varieties have gone up by more than 25%, while prices of some have doubled.

Menawhile, temples and voluntary organisations have lined up a series of programmes to ring in the Telugu New Year. Panchanga Sravanam is being organised at temples like Kanaka Durga, Uttaradi Mutt, and colleges such as PB Siddhartha.

Almanac writers would read out the panchangam. Government Asthana Siddhanti Kappagantu Subbarama Somayaji would read out the Shubhakruth Nama Samvatsara panchangam at Tummalapalli Kalashetram. Malladi Venkata Subba Rao Charitable Trust is organising Ugadi celebrations at Kalakshetram.