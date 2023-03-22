HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Denizens make beeline for markets on Ugadi eve to buy festival essentials

Marketplaces such as Besant Road, One Town, Kaleswara Rao market, Vastralata and Patamata were abuzz with activity on the eve of Ugadi on Tuesday

March 22, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
People purchasing flowers and fruits on the eve of Ugadi, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

People purchasing flowers and fruits on the eve of Ugadi, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A joyous spirit prevailed in the city on the eve of Ugadi on Tuesday as people thronged markets and shopping centres to buy festival essentials.

Marketplaces such as Besant Road, One Town, Kaleswara Rao market, Vastralata and Patamata were abuzz with activity right from Tueday morning as people flocked there to purchase the ingredients of the traditional Ugadi pachhadi.

Vendors lined the narrow, busy lanes of the markets with sacks of neem flowers, raw mangoes, tamarind and jaggery, which comprise the main components of the concoction.

Denizens were seen bargaining with vendors over the steep asking prices for flowers and vegetables. In some cases, the prices doubled towards the end of day. While the price of a raw mango was around ₹10 in the morning, it was being sold for ₹20 by evening. Same was the case with neem flowers. A small bunch of flowers was sold for ₹15 to ₹20.

Prices of flowers at the Rajiv Gandhi Flower Market went through the roof. The traders said the prices of some flower varieties have gone up by more than 25%, while prices of some have doubled.

Menawhile, temples and voluntary organisations have lined up a series of programmes to ring in the Telugu New Year. Panchanga Sravanam is being organised at temples like Kanaka Durga, Uttaradi Mutt, and colleges such as PB Siddhartha. 

Almanac writers would read out the panchangam. Government Asthana Siddhanti Kappagantu Subbarama Somayaji would read out the Shubhakruth Nama Samvatsara panchangam at Tummalapalli Kalashetram. Malladi Venkata Subba Rao Charitable Trust is organising Ugadi celebrations at Kalakshetram.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious festival or holiday / festivals / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.