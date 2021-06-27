Denied mobile phones, two minor boys ‘end lives’

Two minor boys ended their lives in separate incidents reported from Koyyalagudem and T. Narsapuram mandals of West Godavari district respectively, as their parents allegedly refused to buy mobile phones for them owing to financial problems.

Puram Venkata Sai Chandu (10), a fourth standard student from Mutyalampeta village, jumped into a cheruvu on Saturday.

“The boy had asked his father Srinivas to purchase smart phone for him. With Mr. Srinivas refusing to buy the phone, Sai Chandu had an argument with his mother and left home. He jumped into the cheruvu and drowned,” said T. Narsapuram police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, said Jangareddygudem DSP Ravi Kiran.

In another incident, M. Venkata Raju (16), son of Satyanarayana from Ponguturu village in Koyyalagudem mandal, allegedly consumed pesticide a few days ago for teh same same reason.

Venkata Raju, who was pursuing his Intermediate education, died while undergoing treatment. The Koyyalagudem police have registered a case, the DSP said.

People with suicidal thoughts can seek help by dialling the ‘1092’ helpline.