Denial of Cabinet berth to Roja riles supporters

The hope of supporters of YSR Congress Party Nagari MLA R.K. Roja has crashed as she was not included in the State government’s Cabinet.

However, speculation is rife that she’d be offered the post of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) chairperson.

Ms. Roja’s supporters had mounted pressure on the party high-command on the social media for a Cabinet berth for her even before the declaration of the result.

After May 23, She was expected to become the Home Minister. This assumption was significant going by Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s deicision to appoint Sabitha Indra Reddy as the Home Minister earlier.

After the declaration of the Cabinet, her supporters in Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram and Vadamalapeta mandals contend she was denied a post as the party feared she’d overshadow other senior leaders.

However, her critics believe that going by the wafer-thin majority of a couple of thousand of votes secured by her, the part high-command may have taken the decision. Their reasoning is supported by the absence of Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who won by merely about 700 votes, from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the absence of Ms. Roja at the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet Ministers was too visible to go unnoticed.

An aide of Ms. Roja said, “Everybody knows that when [former Chief Minister] N.Chandrababu Naidu offered her an MLC berth twice during the 2004 and 2009, she denied it. She instead contested the Assembly election and lost it. She is against enjoying nominated posts, but wants to win power by direct means.”