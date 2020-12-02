Dengue cases surface in Madanapalle

CHITTOOR

02 December 2020 18:08 IST

We are fully equipped to tackle viral fevers, says District Malaria Officer

With the district administration battling the COVID-19 pandemic for over eight months, the daily average cases in Chittoor district has now dipped to below 100 as against close to 1,000 in July. Though it makes people heave a sigh of relief, surface of dengue cases in Madanapalle division has become a cause for concern.

Since June this year, Chittoor district received excess rainfall in both southwest and northeast monsoons, coupled with recent cyclones. Amidst fear of the possible outbreak of dengue and other viral fevers, Madanapalle division, known for its cool climate round the year, has reported as many as five cases this week. Between 2016-18, the eastern mandals of Varadaiahpalem, Satyavedu and KVB Puram witnessed more than 50 casualties due to dengue, forcing a Central team of medical experts to visit the region.

District Malaria Officer Venugopal said that while Madanapalle division reported five cases of dengue, not a single case was reported from Tirupati and Chittoor revenue divisions. “Compared to the previous years, now we are fully equipped with all paraphernalia to tackle the menace of dengue, besides other viral fevers. We have diagnostic centres for viral fevers, particularly dengue, not only in Tirupati, but also in Madanapalle and Chittoor government hospitals. This would help early detection and timely treatment,” said.

Paramedical staff feted

Indian Medical Association (Chittoor) president and AP Government Doctors’ Association secretary P. Ravi Raju on Thursday organised a felicitation to the paramedical staff who were part of the COVID-19 task force in Satyavedu and Nagari Assembly constituencies at the Primary Health Centre at Gollapalle village of Puttur mandal. On behalf of the IMA, the field staff were presented with the ‘COVID warriors’ certificates.

Addressing the field staff, the IMA functionary said that the field staff should be alert to the possible outbreak of dengue and other viral fevers in the eastern mandals. He sought the staff to effectively promote the ‘Dry day’ concept in the villages to tackle the mosquito larvae menace. “From December till March, there is a possibility of viral fevers gripping the district in view of heavy rains since six months, coupled with thick vegetation growth in the rural areas. In coordination with the officials from the village and mandal levels, regular sanitation drive will be taken up at vulnerable areas,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.