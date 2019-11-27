Dengue cases on the decline in Chittoor district

District Malaria Officer (DMO) B. Venugopal on Wednesday said the incidence of dengue was on the decline with the onset of winter. He said there was no need to panic on spread of the dreaded febrile illness.

The DMO, along with the medical and health officials of the Madanapalle division, visited Eguvapalle village of Nimmanapalle mandal, following death of a woman reportedly due to dengue.

Dr. Venugopal claimed the death was due to respiratory problems and multiple-organ failure. He said the suspected case of dengue casualty at Narayanavanam mandal was also due to severe health complications. “There is a public misconception that any death due to fever is due to dengue. Cases prone to multiple health complications and dysfunction of organs are prone to uncontrollable levels of febrile illnesses, particularly dengue,” he said.

The official said with the onset of winter, the conditions would be unfavourable for the breeding of mosquitoes spreading dengue. “The wet weather coupled with fog will not allow the particular vector-carrying mosquitoes to fly more than two feet,” he said.

The DMO said all the field staff had been instructed to take steps such as fogging and maintenance of hygienic environs in coordination with the civic bodies.