Demonstration to press for bridge-cum-barrage at Siddeswaram receives good response

January 29, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla
People from Rayalaseema converge on Sangameswaram on the Krishna river bank in Nandyal district on Saturday.

People from Rayalaseema converge on Sangameswaram on the Krishna river bank in Nandyal district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The public demonstration at Siddeswaram near Sangameswaram in the backwaters of Srisailam reservoir on Saturday for the demand of construction of a bridge-cum-barrage, instead of a wire-stayed bridge, received good response from people.  

Steering committee leaders Ashok Vardhan Reddy and Seema Krishna, who participated in the demonstration from Tadipatri, said over 20,000 people came to support the farmers of Rayalaseema in their demand for the construction of the Sangameswaram (Siddeswaram) bridge-cum-barrage, as it will bring water to the Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti and Telugu Ganga projects.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy said ignoring the demand for a long time would lead to a separatist movement in the future for the water rights. 

Former Minister Adi Narayana Reddy, Punganur Ramachandra Yadav, Naveen Reddy, Kundu Porata Samiti leader Venu Gopal Reddy, RCC leader Adoni Srikanth Reddy, Srikanth Naidu, student leaders Ravi, Naidu, Gopal Chaudhary and others participated in the programme.

